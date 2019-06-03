Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Donates Desks to Nkhotakota Secondary School

National Bank of Malawi Friday donated 152 desks worth K 6 million to Nkhotakota Secondary School.

NBM's Kawawa symbolically presents the desk

According to National Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO), McFursy Kawawa, the donation was made as part of the bank's corporate social responsibility.

He said education is very vital for the country to develop because for every sector to do well there will need well educated people.

The CEO said, the Bank helps schools with different kinds of donation in order to create good learning environment to promote education in the country.

"We are proud to present this donation to schools and we will continue supporting the education system for the national development.

"We are able do a number of activities such as scholarships to contribute to the well-being of Malawians in creating educated citizens who will develop the country," he said

Kawawa disclosed that the Bank would soon open a branch in Dwangwa that would serve customers along part of the lakeshore, saying they want many people to have access to their banking services.

Nkhotakota Secondary School Deputy Head Teacher, Daniel Saka expressed gratitude to the Bank for the donation.

He said the support was timely and would help minimize challenges that the school is facing such as inadequate materials at the facility.

Senior Education Methodology Officer for Central East Education Division, Sakai Musopole appreciated the gesture and asked the bank to continue supporting education in the country.

He encouraged students to work hard and aim for higher in education to be successful in life.

Musopole advised students and staff members to take care of the furniture and have a sense of ownership.

Nkhotakota Secondary School was established in 1964 and the school accommodates over 550 students