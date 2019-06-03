Malawi: Sheriffs Seize Chinese Construction Firm Assets

Sheriffs have seized some assets owned by a Chinese construction company over a K200 million debt.

Sherrifs seize Property

A local contractor, North Civil Works managing director Leonard Mbulo has confirmed that his company contacted the sheriffs to seize the property of the Chinese construction company after the foreign contractors failed to honour its debt to the local contractor.

"We were subcontracted to do some works for the Chinese company in Mzuzu but they are failing to pay us. When we ask for the payment, they are not cooperative," said Mbulo.

The Chinese construction is constructing the Karonga-Songwe road in the north.

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese constriction company officials on the seizure of some of its assets.