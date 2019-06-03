South Africa: Judgment for Remaining Krugersdorp Killers to Be Heard

Judgment against the three remaining Krugersdorp killers is expected to be delivered in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

In its previous sitting an overwhelming desire for money was cited as the reason the three remaining accused went on a murder spree between 2012 and 2016.

Prosecutor Gerrit Roberts SC told the court that 11 people had been killed on the instructions of supposed ringleader Cecilia Steyn, 38, because of greed.

She is accused of being the mastermind behind the group dubbed "Electus per Deus" (Chosen by God). She and her co-accused Zack Valentine, 35, and Marcel Steyn, 21, have pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

Marcel's mother Marinda Steyn, is currently serving 11 life terms and 115 years in jail.

Marcel's elder brother Le Roux Steyn was also a part of the group, but entered into a plea bargain with the State in May last year. He was found guilty of seven murders and sentenced to 35 years for each of them. Ten years of his sentence were suspended on condition that he testified at the trial.

Another member of the group, John Barnard, is serving 20 years after he was sentenced in 2016.

Marinda Steyn was identified as the manager of the enterprise while Marcel, Le Roux, Valentine and Barnard were the foot soldiers.

Roberts argued that there was evidence before court that Cecilia Steyn had identified all the victims and ordered their killings to get their money.

In 2012, Natacha Burger and her neighbour Joyce Bonzaaier were stabbed to death in Centurion, while Pastor Reginald Bendixen was stabbed and hacked to death with an axe in Honeydew.

Valentine's wife Mikeila Valentine was killed because the group allegedly feared she was going to go to the police about their criminal activities.

