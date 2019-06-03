South Africa: Shooting Death of Rwandan Exile in Cape Town Could Be Pandor's First Big Diplomatic Test

analysis

South Africa's relationship with Rwanda could be tested again after an apparent hijacking-gone-wrong in Cape Town, during which Camir Nkurunziza, a bodyguard-turned-critic of Rwandan president Paul Kagame, was killed. Newly appointed International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is faced with a tough task.

Around 5pm on the day Naledi Pandor was sworn in as Minister of International Relations, a Toyota Etios was allegedly hijacked in Goodwood, Cape Town. It's still not exactly clear what happened before two men died at the scene last week, Thursday 30 May 2019, because much of the reporting on the case has involved pro- and anti-Rwandan government propaganda.

South African police also appeared to have fired shots, which has, in turn, triggered an internal investigation by the police watchdog, so they have issued limited information.

Events appear to have been as follows: There was a high-speed chase, a collision involving a number of other cars (there must have been rush-hour traffic at the time), and a shoot-out with the police. According to the official police account, two men died, but their identities were not mentioned.

Rwandan High Commissioner Vincent Karega confirmed to TimesLive the name of the driver of the hijacked car, Camir Nkurunziza. He was...