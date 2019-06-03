Zimbabwe: Woman Killed, Set Ablaze for Demanding Child Support

A Beatrice man has been arrested on charges of killing his ex-wife recently before setting her body ablaze inside a thatched hut for repeatedly demanding money for child support, police have confirmed.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza told NewZimbabwe.com that Christopher Chimina of Plot 5, Silver Oak Farm in Beatrice, killed Fortunate Mudhuwa (45) following a long-standing dispute over the upkeep of their two minor children.

According to Mwanza, Chimina and Mudhuwa separated last year and the husband moved to Chinhoyi while Mudhuwa found new love and relocated to Plot 50 at the Silver Oak Farm.

In March, Chimina returned to Silver Oak and from that time, his former wife would repeatedly ask for money for the support of their two children.

However, last month, Mudhuwa visited Chimina to ask for the money and in a fit of rage, Chimina attacked his former wife before dumping her body in a hut, which he went on to set alight.

Neighbours who saw the hut on fire rushed to Chimina's homestead and were shocked to see Mudhuwa's body lying in the burning hut.

A report was made at the Beatrice police station leading to Chimina's arrest. He has since appeared in court charged with murder and was remanded in custody.