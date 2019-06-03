Malawi: Youthful MP Jere Eyes Deputy Speaker Position of Malawi Parliament

The newly elected 35-year-old Mzimba South Constituency Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jere has expressed interest to contest for second deputy speaker of Malawi Parliament.

Jere: Wants to strike such a refreshing political position in the House

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Jere said he wants to vie for position because the power of youth is the common wealth for the entire country and the world at large.

"As a youthful Member of Parliament, I want to leave a legacy and represent the youth. I want to inspire the younger generation and be part of change so that Malawians appreciates the leading role of the youth in parliament," Jere explained.

He added: "The faces of young people are the faces of our past, our present and our future. No segment in the society can match with the power, idealism, enthusiasm and courage of the young people who can build Malawi. However, it's not about being youthful second deputy speaker only but your competency on the job."

The first-time youthful MP who won as an Independent Candidate with a majority vote approximately 15,000, said his stunning victory is a reflective of his growing popularity in the constituency.

He was quick to point out that he puts Mzimba South people first and politics second, describing his manifesto as his developmental focused.

Jere, an experienced Financial Analyst has worked with Blue Financial Services (Malawi) Limited as Payment Channels Manager and later joined Ministry of Finance and Economic Development -Financial Compliance Unit as a Financial Compliance Officer.

With his experience in financial industry , Jere looks as one of the candidates who can fill higher offices to save Malawi.

Jere describes himself as a result oriented person said he believes in ability to achieve targets within the shortest timeframe possible.

He said he sees young people as gold of this nation and he want to empower them in many development projects in his constituency and the country at large.

Jere was educated in Malawi up to his Bachelors level and later studied his Masters degree in Finance and Marketing in India, has attended several management courses and workshops.