Nigeria: Northern Youths Reject Gbajabiamila for House of Reps Speaker

Kaduna and Abuja — The Arewa Youth Awareness Forum (AYAF) has said the North will oppose attempt to foist Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives, saying his membership of the eighth National Assembly was full of controversies.In a statement issued by Mohammed Kabir, Salisu Abdulrahman and Adamu Adeiza, after their emergency meeting in Kaduna at the weekend, they said, "We stress that Gbajabiamila is not the best option for Arewa future interest or the Buhari Presidency.

"It remains risky for President Buhari, the North and the entire country when one godfather is remotely in control of the Vice President's office, ruling party chairman, Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, especially when his loyalists are on the boards of FIRS, NNPC and other sensitive agencies."

Besides, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged the lawmakers to ensure that they enthrone quality leadership in the Ninth National Assembly to deepen the country's democracy and development.

The group also cautioned the in-coming leaders of the upper and lower legislative chambers to avoid controversies that would retard the nation's growth when elected to steer the country's affairs.National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammad Biu, said this in Kaduna yesterday following Nigerians expectation that the legislators would soon elect new leaders for the Ninth National Assembly.

"ACF, therefore, urges Senators and members-elect that in exercising their rights to elect officers of their choice, certain attributes like legislative capacity and experience, amiability, track record of selfless service and integrity, should guide them in making the best choice," he said.

He also listed compassion of the candidates and loyalty to their political parties, which manifestos are used for securing the electoral mandate needed for implementation, as necessary qualities.

Meanwhile, in a rare display of tolerance and camaraderie, major contenders of the Speakership position yesterday bade farewell to mother of Mohammed Bago, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, who died last Saturday.Those who attended the event, which literally turned into a political rally of sorts, were Yakubu Dogara, Femi Gbajabiamila, John Dyegh and Olubunmi Odebunmi, among many others.