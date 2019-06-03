2 June 2019

South Africa: It's Bronze for the Blitzboks in Paris

Cape Town — The Blitzboks have won the bronze final at the Paris Sevens, downing the United State s 24-7.

United States speedster Perry Baker opened the scoring in the third minute with a converted try.

The Blitzboks hit back twice through tries by Muller du Plessis and Ryan Oosthuizen, one of which was converted Dewald Human to lead 12-7 at half-time.

South Africa extended that lead to 17-7 in the fourth minute of the second half thanks to a converted try from Philip Snyman after a brilliant break by Branco du Preez.

Du Plessis then scored his second with a few seconds to go to put the match beyond doubt.

Earlier in the day, Fiji's victory over the United States in their semi-final encounter ensured that they were crowned World Sevens Series champions for 2018/19.

In their semi-final, the Blitzboks were thoroughly outplayed in their 33-7 loss to New Zealand.

Fiji won the tournament, beating New Zealand 35-24 in the final.

