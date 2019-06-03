3 June 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Foundation Fetes Kids, Wants More Attention to Primary Healthcare

Tagged:

Related Topics

Founder and chairman of the Obijackson Foundation, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, has called on the government and other stakeholders to seek innovative ways of providing quality primary healthcare across the country. He said this at a children funfair in Okija, Anambra to felicitate with children born at Obijackson Women & Children's hospital in Okija.

Obiejesi lamented that thousands of children died from avoidable ailments due to lack of access to primary healthcare, which was one of the reasons the Obijackson hospital was set up in Anambra, a pediatric healthcare institution, providing specialized care including surgeries for children.

Facilities in d hospital include a neonatal intensive clinic, which is equipped with the world most advanced incubators, ventilators and other types of equipment.

Nigeria

U.S. Demands Social Media Handles of Visa Applicants

The United States at the weekend rolled out new guidelines for visa applicants, which mandated them to provide details… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.