Nigeria: Foundation Fetes Kids, Wants More Attention to Primary Healthcare

Founder and chairman of the Obijackson Foundation, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, has called on the government and other stakeholders to seek innovative ways of providing quality primary healthcare across the country. He said this at a children funfair in Okija, Anambra to felicitate with children born at Obijackson Women & Children's hospital in Okija.

Obiejesi lamented that thousands of children died from avoidable ailments due to lack of access to primary healthcare, which was one of the reasons the Obijackson hospital was set up in Anambra, a pediatric healthcare institution, providing specialized care including surgeries for children.

Facilities in d hospital include a neonatal intensive clinic, which is equipped with the world most advanced incubators, ventilators and other types of equipment.