Namibia: 'Gentle Giant' Iyambo Laid to Rest

VETERAN politician and Namibia's first vice president Nickey Iyambo was laid to rest at the Heroes Acre on Saturday after two weeks of mourning.

He died on the eve of his 83rd birthday on 19 May after a long illness.

Iyambo was honoured with a 19-gun salute as his casket was lowered into the grave, to symbolise his contribution and service to the Namibian nation.

Those who attended the memorial service for Iyambo held in Windhoek on Friday described the late Cabinet member as a decorated son of the soil who served in various diplomatic portfolios for Namibia during the liberation struggle for independence.

Others described him as an admirable leader, a father, a mentor, a friend and a person who lived as a testament of his faithfulness, diligence, humility and integrity.

Among the visibly shaken mourners at the memorial service was president Hage Geingob, who described the late Iyambo as a friend, a comrade and a father in whom he could always confide.

An emotional Geingob recounted the events that took place during the liberation struggle and the time on diplomatic service he spent with Iyambo.

He also described Iyambo as Namibia's liberation hero, a man of impeccable character, "a luminary and a torch-bearer of unity, liberty and justice".

Geingob added that Iyambo lived a life of purpose, sacrifice and passion. According to him, Iyambo's passion was ignited by the searing flames of struggle, revolution and pan-Africanism.

"One thing is for sure, he was a man who possessed a temperament that many would envy. It is this cool-headedness, this calm demeanour, this genuine humility, that made him such an endearing individual, and a man whose radiant spirit engulfed all who came in his presence," he noted.

Geingob further stated that Iyambo was a man who offered him guidance "when the pressures of life would force me down a cul-de-sac, by urging me not to worry, and to ignore those who were troubling me".

In a statement read on her behalf, Iyambo's widow, Johanna, described her late husband as an exceptional man with a good sense of humour, adding that there was never a dull moment with him around.

She also recollected some of the moments in their marriage, including their morning greetings, which she described as "unique and beautiful".

She said her late husband taught her patience, guided her, and never left her side.

"You were an early bird, and while I was still asleep, I would hear your sweet soft voice say: 'Good morning my dear wife', and I would respond 'Good morning my dear husband'," Iyambo stated.

Iyambo's son - Hage Iyambo - who spoke on behalf of the children, recounted the memory of his father as an inspirational man whom they all looked up to.

He said although his father was committed as a statesman to his national duties, he was also a man who always shared the little he had with his family and community.

Hage Iyambo urged other Namibians, especially the younger generation, to celebrate and rejoice his father's passing because his legacy would forever remain "among us".

Founding president Sam Nujoma described the late Iyambo as one of the former fighters who fought without questions for the betterment of Namibia's democracy.

"No matter how we may endeavour, words cannot express the magnitude of the loss we feel for the departure of our first minister of health and social services, first veterans' affairs minister, and first vice president of our country," Nujoma said.

Former president Hifikepunye Pohamba said the late Iyambo dedicated his life to the service of the country, and that Namibians should celebrate and honour his legacy.

"I urge the Namibian people, young and old, to honour him by embracing his principles of unity," Pohamba added.

Iyambo was born on 20 May 1936 at Onayena in the Oshikoto region.

At independence, he was a member of the Constituent Assembly, and became a member of Cabinet in 1990.

Since then, Iyambo had served in several top-level portfolios, ranging from health and social services, regional and local government, mines and energy, agriculture and as veteran's affairs minister, amongst others.

He was later appointed as Namibia's first vice president in 2015 following a constitutional amendment, and vacated the position in 2018 when he retired due to ill-health.