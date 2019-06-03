South Africa: Wife of Ace Magashule's Murdered 'Bagman' in R20 Million SARS Bind

analysis

Before he was brutally gunned down in Sandton in 2017, businessman Igo Mpambani and his wife, Michelle, reaped the benefits of a contentious R255m asbestos audit project in the Free State. Leaked emails and documents link then Free State Premier and current ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to some of the proceeds of this dubious deal. Almost two years after Mpambani's murder, the SARS has set its sights on collecting more than R20m from one of the couple's companies, after the revenue collector identified huge amounts of undeclared income in its accounts, and the slain tender mogul's widow is now left to deal with the fallout on her own.

Nothing in the outward appearances of the little-known company, 605 Consulting Solutions, gives away the fact that it raked in more than R120-million in revenues during the past three tax years.

For a start, it doesn't have a website.

What's more, the business's only office -- situated on the top floor of a small block in a commercial complex in Sunningdale, Johannesburg -- is now deserted. When this reporter visited the premises in September 2018, there was nobody at the reception desk. A lone office worker couldn't offer much help in the...