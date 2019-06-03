Nigeria: Wike Asks Churches to Punish Members Involved in Electoral Malpractices

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has urged churches to discipline members involved in electoral malpractices during the 2019 polls.

The governor, who stated that the call for Christians to be involved in active politics is to stop the emergence of unqualified leaders in the country and not to perpetuate electoral frauds and violence, said that it was sad to see clerics hijack ballot boxes, saying that the sanctions would serve as a deterrent to others planning to do same.

Wike stated this yesterday at the third session of the eighth synod of the Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North at Saint Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.