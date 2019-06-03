Botswana: Sibanda Back in Action Soon

Gaborone — The 400 metres star, Karabo Sibanda, is expected in action soon.

Sibanda's manager, Edward Griffiths, said in an interview that Sibanda had been sidelined by an injury. However, he was back to training and making progress.

He said the athlete continued to train under the watchful eye of coach, Glen Mills, in Jamaica.

Mills is the former coach of Jamaican's Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake, Aleen Bailey, Leroy Reid, Saint Kitts and Nevis athlete Kim Collins

"He will be back in action when he is ready soon. We are not setting a specific date, but he will be back in action," he said.

Track and field analyst, Aobakwe Showa, said Sibanda's absence from athletics for almost over a year had left the athletics fraternity with many questions about his whereabouts.

"We all know he has been struggling with injuries, but the main concern has been lack of updates on his progress from either BAA or his manager or coaching personnel," he said.

In February, he said, the athlete was in the United Kingdom undergoing neuromotor training for his late stage of rehabilitation.

"My only wish is to see him back on full fitness as soon as possible because he is one of the best quatermilers we have in our country. It will even be good for our relay team which has a mammoth task of producing quickest time to qualify for Doha World Championships.

Showa said it was not easy to bounce back, adding that it also happened to Nijel Amos who struggled for almost two years to get back on shape.

He, however, said Sibanda was still young and with proper guidance he could still bounce back and dominate the track again.

In 2016, Sibanda shocked the nation during the Olympic Games by being the youngest Motswana to make it to the 400m final at the age of 18.

At the finals, Sibanda shared the track with astute and experienced athletes and his name will be forever engraved in the athletics history books since he was part of the race when South Africa Wayde Van Niekerk smashed the World Record with a time of 43.03. Sibanda finished on position five with a time of 44.25.

In 2014, he rose to the World of athletics ladder during the African Youth Games in Gaborone when he won a gold medal with a time of 46.77.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>