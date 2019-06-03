Eritrea: Workshop On Labor in Eritrea Concludes

Asmara — A two-day workshop on labor in Eritrea that was organized in cooperation with the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) concluded on Friday, 31 May.

At the conclusion of the workshop that was conducted under the theme "Future Labor in Eritrea: Initiative of a Century". Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of PFDJ Political Affairs gave extensive briefing on regional peace and new opportunities for sustainable growth and said that the prevailing regional peace and partnership is new opportunity for the peoples of the region that has been in turmoil and war in the last 60 years.

Indicating that Eritrea has been working for regional peace and cooperation in the region since the armed struggle for independence, Mr. Yemane underlined that in the new era of peace, Eritrea is exerting capacity level effort in realizing regional cooperation based on common interest and trust as well as on respecting the sovereignty and political choice of countries.

Mr. Samson Berhane, from the Ministry of National Development, also presented a research paper on development strategy of Eritrea and the economic growth Eritrea has achieved on various sectors including health, education and expansion of social services despite the 1998 border war and its subsequent external conspiracies.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and adopted various recommendations.

Ambassador Tesfamicael Gerahtu, from the Ministry of Foreign Ministry and Mr. Tekeste Baire, General Secretary of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, gave concluding speeches underlining the timeliness of double fold effort in nation building endeavors and called for substantial investments to be made in empowering the youth.

Mr. Woldyesus Elisa, G.D. of Labor at the Ministry of Labor and Social welfare, also delivered a speech on the objectives of the workshop.