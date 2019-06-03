Namibia: King Tee Dee Shines With 50 000 Views

AWARD-WINNING kwaito artist Martin Morocky, who recently rebranded from being known as The Dogg to King Tee Dee, has a new music video out, which is proving to be a hit with fans - getting over 50 000 views in just three days.

The artist took to social media to express his excitement and appreciation.

"Thank you for the 50 000 views in three days. Let's push for 100 000 in a week."

Fans responded to this milestone with happiness for their favourite artist, with some stating that not even the recent drama with Tazanian artist Diamond Platnumz could keep King Tee Dee from achieving success.

In April, Diamond Platnumz dropped his version of the music video for the song 'The One I Love', which was originally a collaboration with King Tee Dee, but which saw the beloved Namibian star's verse being cut. In addition, King Tee Dee does not appear in the music video. Die-hard fans did not take the snub lightly.

Arthur Samuntu said: "King Tee Dee, this a major comeback from that saga with Platnumz. This is surely a very dope track and music video. It is superb".

The music video for 'You' was directed by Reggie Films' Undjee 'Reggie' Zaire, who shot the music video over one-and-a-half days in Windhoek at areas such as Garden Inn and the Pionierspark playground.

Zaire said working with the artist is always a pleasure. This is the second time Zaire has worked with King Tee Dee, having previously directed the music video for 'Chip In, Chip Out', released in April 2018.

"King Tee Dee is a very talented artist. This is just the start of more amazing work coming from both of us," said Zaire.

The video portrays a beautiful love story, bound to give anyone goosebumps and offer inspiration. In the video, King Tee Dee walks towards a table where a young lady is sitting. He reaches for her hand and asks her to dance. He sings about wanting to make her happy every day of her life and loving her right until the end of time.

What fan Petrus Nangolo appreciates most about the video is the message of love. He feels that is it about time local artists motivate people to love each other more.

"I have heard a lot of songs saying 'I will cheat on you', 'I will hurt you' and 'I must have over two lovers at the same time'. I feel people must hear the words 'I will love you forever' more often, as this can serve as motivation."

What is also appealing in the music video is the fact that the stars are both dressed in Mshasho's new winter wear. King Tee Dee is wearing a beanie and jacket, while his love interest is dressed in a hoodie mini dress.

Selma Sheefeni said she admires the fact that King Tee Dee decided to wear local clothing. "It's a great marketing skill. Why promote other items such as Nike, Puma or Fila, while we have our own brands right here in Namibia? I know this will help motivate more Namibian artists to do the same. We should support Namibian-made products, after all," Sheefeni said.