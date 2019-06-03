Sudan: North Darfur Governor Prohibits Trade in Fuel

El Fasher — The acting governor of North Darfur issued an emergency order last week, prohibiting "the storage, transportation, and sale of fuel" in the state.

The emergency order forbids "any person in North Darfur to store, sell or transport any fuel (petrol, diesel, or cooking gas) except those authorised by the competent authorities".

Anyone who contravenes this order shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of not less than six months and not exceeding ten years and a minimum fine of SDG 50,000 ($ 1,100*).

Governor Maj Gen Malik El Tayeb also issued an emergency order regulating the distribution of bread flour and banning "the transfer of subsidised bread beyond the geographical scope of North Darfur".

Sudan is suffering from shortages of bread, fuel, and cash money for the last couple of years. In December, the vastly deteriorating economic situation sparked major anti-government protests which developed into a countrywide uprising. President Omar Al Bashir was ousted in a military coup om April 6.

Negotiations between the military council and the Alliance for Freedom and Change concerning the hand-over of power to a civilian-led government were suspended at the end of May.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

