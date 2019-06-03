Sudan: Blue Nile State Medics Threaten to Resign En Masse

ED Damazin — Medical personnel in Blue Nile state will submit their resignations en masse if their demands are not met within 24 hours.

On Friday, the medics laid down their tools in response to a new attack on hospital staff in Ed Damazin earlier that day.

Dr Shiraz Ahmed told Radio Dabanga that three doctors were beaten-up by men in civilian clothes at the rural Suri Hospital south of Ed Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state, on Friday morning.

After the attackers were arrested by the police, they turned out to be members of the Rapid Support Forces, Sudan's main government militia, she said.

Dr Ahmed pointed to the attack on medics at the Royal Hospital of Ed Damazin in mid-May, and the launching of a strike in response. "The two-week strike of medics in Ed Damazin and nearby El Roseiris did not lead to any result," she explained. "That is why we now decided to threaten to resign."

On Friday, the medics submitted a memorandum to the acting state governor demanding demand "full protection at their workplaces, a well-organised the working environment, and the dismissal of the director-general of the state Health Ministry and the director of the Blue Nile Medicines Department".

The doctor added that they gave the governor 24 hours to meet their demands.

