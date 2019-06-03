South Africa: Challenging the President's Authority - Masina and Yengeni Have Thrown Down the Gauntlet

opinion

As the party in government, it behoves the ANC to vigorously defend its authority, the better to discharge its compact with the electorate. What it must do, as a matter of utmost urgency, is take Masina and Yengeni through a rigorous disciplinary process.

It was reassuring listening to Collen Maine, president of the ANC Youth League, reprimand Mzwandile Masina, Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni, and Tony Yengeni, for their irresponsible tweets on President Ramaphosa's appointment of Pravin Gordhan to Cabinet. Maine, it would appear, has actually turned his back on the loathsome Gupta family to whom he was, by his own account, introduced by Supra Mahumapelo, the immediate past premier of North West.

Given ANC Youth League president Collen Maine's appalling "Zuptoid" track record, it was unthinkable that one could have anything complimentary to say about the gentleman. For his Damascene conversion, which includes exposing what he knew of the Gupta shenanigans, Maine deserves society's collective gratitude

The colossal plunder of state resources by the Guptas, Bosasa and many other nefarious business operators as yet undisclosed, accomplished their dastardly deeds through the agency of corrupt ANC officials. Few, if any, of these individuals have come forward to fess up to their...