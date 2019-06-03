Somalia: PM Abiy Welcomes President Farmaajo in Addis Ababa

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed received President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia this morning and held discussions at the office of the Prime Minister.

In their discussions, they raised bilateral issues of mutual interest, including further strengthening cooperation in regional peace and security.

The two leaders, including the First Lady of Somalia, planted seedlings within the compound, according to office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Dr Abiy visited Somalia in June 2018.

During last year's visit, the leaders also agreed to strengthen their bilateral relations and to collaborate with the African Union in seeking solutions to problems on the continent.

They also pledged to enhance diplomatic and trade activities and remove all trade and economic barriers.