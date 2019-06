Cape Town — The Blitzboks opened their Paris Sevens campaign with a 22-7 win over Wales on Saturday.

Veteran Cecil Afrika , back in the team after a long injury layoff, scored one of South Africa's four tries.

Later on Saturday, the Blitzboks face Kenya (15:10 SA time) and Australia (18:58 SA time).

Scorers:

SA

Tries: Muller du Plessis, Cecil Afrika, Branco du Preez, Mfundo Ndhlovu

Conversion: Branco du Preez

Wales

Try: Joe Goodchild

