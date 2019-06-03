Kenya: Hundreds Displaced As Floods Hit Three Estates in Nakuru

Hundreds of families living in Kiamunyi, Olive Inn and Kaptembwa estates in Nakuru have been displaced following floods caused by a heavy downpour that lasted for more than three hours on Sunday evening.

The sections between Olive Inn and Kiamunyi estates were blocked by sand washed down by rain water.

Many motorists turned back as others rerouted to the longer Nakuru-Eldoret road following the flooding.

Heavy rains pounding the area made it impossible for residents to save some of the items in their flooded houses and homes.

Some had to climb to the safety of perimeter walls and watch as the storm water flooded the whole area.

SOAKED

"It's unfortunate how our houses have been flooded. Everything inside has been soaked in water and we still have no idea where we shall spend the night. We've been forced to stay outside together with our children," narrated Ms Eunice Kariuki, a resident of Olive Inn.

Some temporary structures such as kiosks and food joints were swept away.

Kwa Rhonda estate in Kaptembwa, Nakuru West, which has for a long time reported destruction of property when it floods, was once again greatly affected.

Residents linked the reoccurring floods to clogged drainage systems and poor waste management.

"Storm water collects garbage downstream and drags all the waste to our areas of residence. There are no proper channels to direct the waters to the right place. Instead it floods houses and business premises leaving us stranded," said Mr Njenga Kimani, a resident of Kwa Rhonda.

MITIGATION

Early last month, the Nakuru County government said it had earmarked Sh345 million to mitigate the effects of flooding in Nakuru and Naivasha towns.

This came after the Meteorological Department advised residents to brace themselves for heavy rains.

The County Roads and Infrastructure Executive Lucy Kariuki said Sh137 million will be used to improve the drainage system in Nakuru town to prevent flooding.

FUNDS

Areas where the drainage system has been given priority are the central business district, Kwa Murogi and Kipkelion.

At least Sh200 million was allocated to roads and drainage in Naivasha town.

Industrial Area, Site and Service and Kabati had also been scheduled to benefit.

Salgaa trading centre has been allocated Sh4m to improve the drainage system along a one-kilometre stretch. Mosop has also been allocated a similar amount.

"Contractors are working on the drainage system to prevent floods that have in the past wreaked havoc," said Ms Kariuki, adding that the project will address the flooding menace.

The flood waters in several estates in Nakuru County have previously seen many properties destroyed and residents exposed to water-borne diseases.