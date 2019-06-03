Somalia: Torrential Rains in Puntland Claim the Lives of Nearly 10 People

The vice president of Puntland, Ahmed Elmi Karash, has named a committee to assess the ongoing floods that caused havoc in the administration.

The task force is in charge to assess the impact of the calamity in order to dispatch response to inform of rescue to the affected families who are mainly pastoralists.

They are composed of cabinet members, members of the regional security, governors and non-governmental organizations.

At least nine people were killed as heavy rains lash in the semi-autonomous northern state since the past week.

The minister also confirmed dozens of nomadic villagers with their animals who are still stranded in some areas that need help.

The rainy season has kicked off in most parts of the country following a delayed period that triggered the food crisis.