Somalia: Hormuud Telecom Donates Cash Handouts to 300 Yemeni Refugees

Hormuud Telecom Foundation has donated cash handouts to 300 Yemeni refugees in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, this is part of the Foundation's Ramadan Programs.

Last Month, Hormuud Foundation has donated cash handouts to 100 low-income women in Mogadishu.

Hormuud Foundation donated dry food to 250 households. Each receiving 25kg of rice, flour and sugar; and 5 kg of pasta, 3 litres of cooking oil and 2kg of Dates.

In May, Hormuud Telecom Foundation donated cash handouts of US$100,000 to 1,000 orphans.