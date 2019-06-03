Somalia: PM Holds Talks With His Qatari Counterpart in Doha

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre has met Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen already existing strong bilateral ties.

"Somali PM and his Qatari Deputy PM counterpart had fruitful discussions that highlighted diplomatic relations between two states." Somali ambassador to Qatar, Abdirizack Farah Ali said.

Their talks also focused on how to speed up ongoing Qatari funded development projects in Somalia.

Somali Premier has stressed the need for the state of Qatar to fulfil the pledges made by Doha.

" The two leaders discussed how to implement the development projects mainly roads in Mogadishu-Afgoye-Jowhar and the construction of Hobyo port and they will soon send a technical team to assess the situation." Ambassador, Ali confirmed.

Somalia and Qatar signed USD 200 million for the construction of road projects in Somalia and among other ambitious developments.