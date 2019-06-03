Namibia: Cooperate With the Police and All Will Be Fine - Ndeitunga

POLICE inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga said if members of the public cooperate with law enforcement officers, there will be no need for violence.

The police chief said this in reaction to the latest incident in Windhoek West where a woman and two men were allegedly assaulted by armed forces under Operation Kalahari Desert on Sunday afternoon.

Ndeitunga informed this newspaper that he would look into the matter as he is not well informed about it yet. He however added that it was unheard of that law enforcement officers could assault civilians without cause.

"If people cooperate, there will be no need for violence," he said.

The woman, Jane !Owoses (49), told The Namibian that she was slapped and had a gun pointed at her by four members of the Namibian Defence Force and the police outside her home on Sunday afternoon.

!Owoses claims she was assaulted when she enquired what was happening after a confrontation broke out between the officers and two men in her yard.

One of the men, Sean Frans Gawaneb, is known to her.

Gawanab (27), said he had only accompanied his girlfriend to a taxi when the confrontation with the police began. He claims he was also assaulted after asking why the uniformed officers had slapped an aqaintance earlier in the day.

The second man, 23-year-old Byron Rudath, said he was caught up in the melee as he runs a car wash business in that street. Rudath did not elaborate on how he became involved in the confrontation, but claims he was also assaulted.

Both Gawanab and Rudath were then taken to the Windhoek Police Station yesterday where they claim to have been held for about an hour before they were released without any charges.

A police officer at the station, who did not provide his name, confirmed to The Namibian that the two were arrested, but added that he did know the reason.

He referred The Namibian to the station commander but said the latter will only be able to comment on the issue on Monday.

The Namibian posted a video of !Owoses' niece, Abigail !Owoses, narrating what she witnessed during the confrontation yesterday afternoon.

The video was later removed after Abigail stated that the comments reacting to the video on social media were offensive.