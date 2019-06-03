Uganda: Villages in Greater Luweero Get Piped Water

Luweero — Residents in water stressed areas of Luweero, Nakasongola and Nakaseke districts now have access to safe water after National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) extended piped water to the area.

The Shs1.3b piped water system is expected to boost the percentage of safe water coverage in Luweero District to about 65 per cent.

"We would have loved to have the entire Greater Luweero area to have piped water, but NWSC insists that their mandate is currently limited to the urban and some semi urban areas to supply the piped water," Mr Ronald Ndawula, the Luweero chairperson, said during the commissioning of the project at the weekend.

The new water reservoir tanks at Nsozibiri hill in Luweero Sub-county, have a water supply capacity of 370 cubic metres per hour and are expected to boost the already existing piped water system to effectively supply the urban areas of Luweero, Wobulenzi, Kikoma, Butuntumula, Katikamu and Lutuula in Luweero.

The piped water system on River Mayanja in Nakaseke is now able to supply more than 25,000 families in Kapeeka, Semuto, Nakaseke and Singo UPDF training facility.

"When you add to the other urban areas, including Busiika, Zirobwe, Bombo, Kikyusa and Nakasongola, the piped water supply system makes a significant effect in boosting the safe water coverage. Our water is treated at the different water reservoir tanks before distribution," Mr Ronald Kisakye, the NWSC manager of Luweero area, said in an interview.

Mr Moses Ssenfuma, the Kapeeka Sub-county chairperson, said the piped water will boost development projects in the area .

However, NWSC noted several challenges as it carries out its work.

"We still have a challenge with the Nakasongola water system which is still under the control of the UPDF. Our staff have no direct control and access to the facilities which constrains our ability to deliver to the expectations of many people in Nakasongola Town, among other areas in Nakasongola District," Dr Silver Mugisha, the NWSC managing director, said.

"The theft of the water metres is [also] a big setback to our progress in some areas. We need to fight the vice and continue sensitising our people about the water usage system because we have a section of the population that claim that the piped water is expensive," he added.

Ms Phoebe Namulindwa, the Luweero Resident District Commissioner, tasked police and local leaders to work with the community to fight metre theft.

NWSC registered the theft of about 50 water metres in Luweero Town in March.