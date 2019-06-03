South Africa: Banyana Banyana Lose to Norway in Final WC Preparation Match

Banyana Banyana went down 7-2 in an international friendly match against Norway on Sunday, 2 June at Stade Moulonguet in Amiens, France.

A five goal blitz in the first half gave the Europeans a 5-0 lead at the break.

The fixture was the last leg of preparations for the two countries ahead of the start of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Head coach Desiree Ellis had made several changes to the squad that started against the USA last month (12 May) in Santa Clara, California.

Six players have not been considered for this encounter - Van Wyk, Mamello Makhabane, Leandra Smeda and goalkeeper Kaylin Swart - all have niggling injuries, while Nompumelelo Nyandeni and Ongeziwe Ndlangisa are the standby players.

The latter two return home on Monday, 3 June and will be joined by goalkeeper Jessica Williams, who was included on the bench as cover for the unavailable Swart.

Travelling from Rouen to Amiens - a trip that under normal circumstances takes an hour and a half, but they drove three and a half hours by bus, leading to the 20h00 kickoff being moved to 21h15.

And this meant everything was rushed, including a shortened warm-up - and South Africa was on the back foot from the word go, while the Europeans showed their prowess with their clinical finish.

It was no surprise when Norway took the lead in the 7th minute through Graham Hansen.

Banyana Banyana came close to finding an equaliser four minutes later when defender Lebohang Ramalepe fired a long-range shot cum cross but Ingrid Hjelmseth was alert in the Norway goal.

The Europeans increased their lead in the 19thminute through Lisa-Marie Utland - and what followed was a goal-blitz that took the game away from South Africa, with Utland grabbing her brace in the 21stminute and Isabell Herlovsen scoring the fourth in just 22 minutes.

It could have been worse had Andile Dlamini not pulled off some great saves in the Banyana Banyana goals.

At half time it was 5-0 to Norway after Herlovsen found the back of the net just two minutes from the break.

Ellis' charges tried to stage a fight back in the second stanza, with midfielder Kholosa Biyana pulling one back in the 52ndminute.

But the celebration had hardly died down when Moe Wold score a minute later to make it 6-1.

In the 66thminute Thembi Kgatlana, who was giving Norway a lot of problems with her pace, set up Amanda Mthandi to tap in for the Banyana Banyana's second of the day.

The Europeans had the last say five minutes before the final whistle as second half substitute Emilie Nautness scored the 7thto end with a 7-2 victory.

Ellis made several substitutions to freshen the team - bringing on Busisiwe Ndimeni for Ode Fulutudilu, Rhoda Mulaudzi for Kgatlana, Sibulele Holweni for Linda Motlhalo - but to no avail. She also gave Bongeka Gamede her debut as she came on for Biyana.

In nine matches of preparations for the World Cup since the beginning of the year, Banyana Banyana are yet to win a game - something of a concern to Ellis.

They have already faced Sweden, Netherlands, Finland twice, Korea DPR, Czech Republic, Jamaica, USA and now Norway.

The squad has already arrived in Le Havre to complete their preparations for the first of the tournament against Spain on Saturday, 8 June at Stade Océane.

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Friday, 7 June and will come to an end on the 7thof July.

This is how they lined up:

South Africa:

Andile Dlamini (GK), Lebohang Ramalepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Amanda Mthandi, Kholosa Biyana (Bongeka Gamede), Refiloe Jane (C), Linda Motlhalo (Sibulele Holweni), Thembi Kgatlana (Rhoda Mulaudzi), Ode Fulutudilu (Busisiwe Ndimeni)

Subs:

Mapaseka Mpuru (GK), Jessica Williams (GK), Karabo Dhlamini, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bongeka Gamede, Busisiwe Ndimeni, Rhoda Mulaudzi, Sibulele Holweni

Not considered:

Janine van Wyk, Mamello Makhabane, Leandra Smeda, Kaylin Swart (GK), Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Ongeziwe Ndlangisa

Head Coach: Desiree Ellis

Norway:

Ingrid Hjelmseth (GK), Ingrid Moe Wold, Stine Hovland, Maren Mjelde (C), Vilde Boe Risa, Isabell Herlovsen, Caroline Graham Hansen, Lisa-Marie Utland, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Guro Reiten, Kristine Minde

Subs:

Cecilie Fiskerstrand (GK), Oda Bogstad (GK), Synne Skinne Hansen, Elise Thorsnes, Therese Sessy Asland, Amalie Eikeland, Frida L. Maanum, Cecillie Redisch Kvamme, Emilie Bosshard Haavi, Karina Saevik, Emilie Nautnes

Head Coach: Martin Sjogren

MATCH OFFICIALS:

REFEREE: BENJAMIN LEPAYSANT (FRANCE)

ASS. REF 1: MIKAEL BERCHEBRU (FRANCE)

ASS. REF 2: VALENTINE EVRARD (FRANCE)

4THOFFICIAL: CLEMENT FABRY (FRANCE)

