South Africa: Ellis Disappointed With Loss to Norway Ahead of World Cup

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis was left disappointed after her side suffered a 7-2 defeat to Norway in the final match of preparations for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The clash took place on Sunday, 2 June in Amiens, France.

South Africa kickstart their World Cup campaign with another difficult assignment against Spain on Saturday, 8 June in Le Havre.

Norway led 5-0 at the break and Banyana Banyana tried to claw their way back into contention as they managed to score two gaols, but the damage was already done.