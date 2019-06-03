South Africa's Carbon Tax Raises Questions and Hot Air

analysis

As of Saturday 1 June, South Africa's government is taxing carbon. This policy is designed to make polluters pay and help the continent's most industrialised economy meet its targets to reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases linked by most scientists to climate change - the burning ecological issue of our era. But is it an appropriate policy for a developing economy with energy-intensive industries?

According to February budget forecasts put out by South Africa's Treasury, carbon tax collection for the 2019/20 financial year is estimated to come to R1.8-billion. That is not a lot. The total revenue target this financial year is over R1.4-trillion. So at first glance, the burden on the industry from the new carbon tax seems pretty light. Indeed, the initial tax rate will be R120 per ton of CO2 emissions, but different allowances will effectively make it R6 to R48 per ton to start with, which is very low by international standards. These discounts will apply to the first phase with the second phase kicking off in 2023.

In a statement, the Treasury said this relatively low rate is designed to allow "significant emitters time to transition their operations to cleaner technologies through investments in energy...