Zimbabwe: Ngezi Platinum Edge Byo Chiefs

Bulawayo — Ngezi Platinum Stars ended their dismal run of three matches without a victory when they beat basement side Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match marked by an electrifying finish at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Donald Teguru notched a brace with the other goal coming from Barnabas Mushunje for the visitors to pick up valuable maximum points after going three matches without a win.

Bulawayo Chiefs threw everything at Ngezi Platinum to score two goals in the second half after trailing 3-0 for the better part of the game.

Coach Erol Akbay was happy with the win despite the nervy finish.

"We played well, especially in the first half and I am happy with the midfield and the chances we created. We could have scored four or five goals. [Overall], it was a good game even though we conceded two goals, which was due to a lapse in concentration. What is important was the three points," Akbay said.

His counterpart Farai Tawachera said his boys' attitude was their worst enemy.

"The worst enemy today was attitude. We did not start well," Tawachera said.

"The way we started was bad and it was school boy blunders in the goals that we conceded.

"However, we kept pushing and scored, but I'm disappointed with the way we played.

"If we had applied ourselves the way we did in the last two games, we would have beaten Ngezi."

The platinum miners got into the game and quickly shut out the hosts' midfield after tasting goalkeeper David Bizabani a couple of times. They were rewarded in the 37th minute though Teguru who was set up by impressive winger Michael Charamba.

Teguru scored the second three minutes into the second half, easily pushing the ball past Bizabani after a defensive error by Sikhumbulani Dube.

Mushunje then shrugged off a challenge from Chiefs' defenders and poked the ball past Bizabani in the 61st minute.

Chiefs' Phelius Sibanda scored twice inside five minutes in the 71st and 76th minutes and the hosts were all over Ngezi Platinum until the final whistle, but could not get the equaliser.

Bulawayo Chiefs: D Bizabani, K Chakanyuka (B Mpofu 52'), P Sibanda, M Mkolo, S Dube, T Muzuva, A Musiyiwa, S Nyahwa, M Bhebhe (H Zvakavapano 72'), S Mhlanga (L Ndlela 99+3'), F Matare.

Ngezi Platinum Stars: N Chadya, T Mabvura, N Ketela, P Moyo, F Makarati, K Murera (T Mchisa 72'), X Moyo, B Mushunje (B Mtigo 83'), D Teguru (O Miniru 72'), M Charamba, M Mushonga.

Bulawayo Chiefs ... ... ... . (0) 2

Ngezi Platinum Stars... ... (1) 3