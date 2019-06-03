Tanzania Opposition Official Arrives At Oysterbay Police Station Following Summons

Dar es Salaam — Chaumma national chairman Hashimu Rungwe has reported at the Oysterbay Police Station today morning, Monday, June 3, 2019, for questioning over a meeting of eight political parties held in his offices on Sunday.

Mr Rungwe was responding to summons by the Kinondoni Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mussa Taibu. He arrived at the Oysterbay with an aide and in company of United Peoples Democratic Party chairman Fahmi Dovutwa. He was due for grilling over unspecified issues regarding the said meeting.

On Sunday, Mr Taibu could not specify the exact reasons for Mr Rungwe's summoning but promised to issue a statement after the politician who is also a lawyer is interrogated.

"It is true, we have summoned him for interrogations. But, we can't provide details behind these directives until completion of the questioning," Mr Taibu said in a telephone interview.

Mr Rungwe himself confirmed he had been summoned by the police to appear before them today.

A short statement by Mr Eugene Kabendera on behalf of eight opposition political parties that met on Sunday indicated that Mr Rungwe was directed to report at the Oysterbay Police Station today at 10am.

"Police officers in three vehicles arrived at Chaumma headquarters shortly after the joint press conference addressed by leaders of the eight political parties and handed him with the summons," reads the statement in part.

According to the statement, the law enforcers said Mr Rungwe was required by the RPC for interrogation in connection with the press conference called by the eight opposition political parties.

The eight parties were ACT Wazalendo, Chama cha Kijamii (CCK), Chadema, Democratic Party (DP), NCCR Mageuzi, National League for Democracy (NLD) and the United People's Democratic Party (UPDP).

During the press conference leaders of the eight political parties condemned the National Electoral Commission (NEC's) decision to call for by-election in 32 wards under the supervision of council executive directors despite the High Court judgement that invalidated their powers.

For that reason, the parties announced a collective decision to boycott the by-election slated for June 15, if the High Court judgement will not be respected.

