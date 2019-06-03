Somalia: Police Finally Release Detained Journalist After Court Order

The police in Mogadishi have finally released a journalists who had been held for four days in custody.

Ali Adan Mumin who works for Goobjoog media was released on orders of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Boss Colonel Omar Abdi Elmi.

Ma Mumin said that he was only set free after he signed a letter committing that he had allowed the authorities to summon him back any time.

Earlier on, there had been drama when the court ordered his released but the police took him back and locked him , prompting protest by fellow journalists.

Goobjoog media director Hassan Mohamed Mohamud said that the journalist was released at 8:30pm local time after a back and forth argumnet with the authorities.

Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) welcomed the rlelaese, but called upon the Somali authorities to respect freedom of the expression and stop harassing journalists who express their views

On May 28, police in Mogadishu arrested Ali, who reports for the TV and radio channels of the privately owned news organization Goobjoog Media Group, and accused him of insulting public officials, disrupting government work, and spreading propaganda, according to Hassan Mohamud Mohamed, the director of Goobjoog Media, who spoke to CPJ by phone, and statements from the nongovernmental legal aid group Somali Journalists Syndicate and the government-recognized National Union of Somali Journalists, a trade organization.

On May 29, a Banadir regional court judge dismissed the police case against Ali and ordered authorities to release him after the conclusion of the country's national exams, which ended Friday at noon, Hassan and Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, a K cofounder of the Somali Journalists Syndicate, who has been working on the case, said