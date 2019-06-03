Somalia: UN Condems Killing of Local Security Assistant in Mogadishu

The United Nations has condemned the cold blood murder of a local staff attached to the security departmnet.

The Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Somalia, Raisedon Zenenga, condemned in the strongest possible terms the murder of the UN local security assistant Mohamed Abdi Khayre as he was leaving a mosque in the city of Galkayo Friday evening.

No individual or group has thus far claimed responsibility for the killing of Mr. Khayre, who was rushed to a local hospital but later died of his wounds.

"We mourn the passing of Mr. Khayre, who served with distinction in the UN Department of Safety and Security during his tenure with the organization," said Mr. Zenenga.

"We urge the authorities to spare no effort in tracking down the gunmen responsible for this heinous murder of a courageous colleague who put himself in harm's way to protect UN personnel based in the city of Galkayo. The entire UN family in Somalia extends their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Khayre."