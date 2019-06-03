Namibia: City Loses Millions in PPP Deal

The Windhoek municipality has been losing over N$1,4 million per month in interest and penalties due to delays in implementing a public-private partnership project.

The council's meeting agenda book for May 2019 shows that the municipality entered an agreement with a private company - Ino Investment Holding - in 2012 to develop about 368 residential plots.

Ino Investment is co-owned by Fillemon Iyambo, who also runs the business arm of the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), the Labour Investment Holdings (LIH).

Under this PPP agreement, the municipality and Ino Investment Holding were supposed to develop a 33-hectare piece of land in Otjomuise Extension 5, which is bordered by Sam Nujoma Drive in the south and Dusseldorf Road in the west.

This project was among several similar projects initiated by the municipality which were to be implemented in Academia Extension 1, and Otjomuise Extension 4.

According to documents, construction of the infrastructure commenced in January 2014 and was to be implemented in three phases, with an estimated completion date of January 2016.

The project was to be implemented in phases 1, 2 and 3 at an estimated cost of N$65 million, and generate a projected income of N$171 million.

Phases 1 and 2 were to be developed and sold to settle the debt from the financiers (Development Bank of Namibia and Spitz Investment [Konigstein Capital]).

"As a result of the delays in the construction of the phases as well as in the sales process, the envisaged approach did not take place, and additional funding had to be sourced to fund the later phases," the documents state.

The documents furthermore show that of the total plots, only 120 have been sold to date, generating an income of about N$40 million.

This profit was, however, used to settle some of the outstanding debts to the financiers.

Phase 3 of the project, which comprises 152 erven, is currently 98% complete.

It is envisaged that a similar sales process will be followed, which is likely to introduce delays, and therefore result in the same impact in terms of interest payable.

The municipality was supposed to receive N$19,6 million from the sales of phase three erven.

Due to delays, escalations and additional borrowing to complete the phases, the cost of the project has now doubled from the initial N$65 million in 2014 to about N$126 million as at 31 January 2019 with added financing costs, according to the documents.

The escalation of the price includes an increase in penalties and financing costs.

The council documents show that the cost of the project is set to further increase over time by "a staggering N$1,4 million per month in interest on the outstanding loan amounts".

"Through the implementation of this project, it became evident that the process of implementing PPP is a lengthy one as it entails the entire development from planning and statutory processes to design and construction, and ending with the alienation (sale) of erven," it added.

The documents show that the municipality has now decided to pull out of the project, and sell the land to Ino Investment for N$17 million.

This is N$2,6 million less than the projected profit of N$19 million the municipality could have generated if the project was completed on time.

The decision to pull out of the project, the agenda book said, was to avoid further erosion of the projected profit, and the monthly interest and penalties of N$1,4 million being charged on the outstanding loan amount.

This transaction will allow the municipality to exit the deal early, thus allowing the developer to take up full control of the sales process in an attempt to salvage the project from further losses.

The municipality would under this transaction surrender its current involvement in the alienation process, including the tendering, adjudication and allocation and transferring of any erven in phase three, to the company.

This will give the company the opportunity to sell the erven on a plot-and-plan basis, which should make it easier for the end- users to secure financing and ensure the viability of the project.

"It would only be prudent to consider the sale of Otjomuise Extension five phase three to generate the immediate income, and to transfer the financial risk to the developer," the book stated.

Swapo councillor Paulus Emmanuel said during the council meeting last week that the municipality's land development committee this month decided to sell the remaining phase three to Ino Investment Holding for N$17 million.

He noted that had the municipality chosen to remain in the agreement, "we will end up getting zero from the deal".

"Even the N$19 million which is there, we will end up not getting anything. So, if the municipality decides to sell the land, we will receive N$17 million. Yes, it is short by about N$2 million, but we must keep in mind that every month we are losing over N$1,4 million," Emmanuel, said, adding that the intended purpose of land and housing provision would also not be achieved if the municipality continued with the project, and "it will take us again two to three years for the houses to stand".