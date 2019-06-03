1 June 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Air Force Graduates 250 Cadets

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Eritrean Air Force graduated yesterday, 31 May 250 cadets on aircraft technology, air defense missile and radar systems, aviation theories and pilots for different fighter aircrafts in the presence of President Isaias Afwerki.

During the graduation ceremony held at the Air Force base in Asmara, President Isaias handed out certificates and Air Force armband to the cadets.

Noting that the young trainees will have significant contribution in developing the capacity of the Air Force, Maj. General Teklai Habteselasie, Commander of the

Eritrean Air Force, called on the cadets to serve their people and Government with commitment and protect the skies of their country.

The cadets on their part expressed appreciation for the training they received and articulated commitment to diligently serve their country and people.

Eritrea

Workshop On Labor in Eritrea Concludes

A two-day workshop on labor in Eritrea that was organized in cooperation with the National Confederation of Eritrean… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.