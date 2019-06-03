Eritrea: Workshop On Labor in Eritrea

Asmara — The National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW) in cooperation with International Labor Organization (ILO) organized workshop on labor in Eritrea under the theme "Future Labor in Eritrea: Initiative of a Century".

Speaking during the opening event in which Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minster of Labor and Human Welfare, and Dr. Weldai Fitur, Head of Investment Center took part, Mr. Tekeste Baire, General Director of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, said that since 1993 Eritrea despite the challenges it has been facing has been playing due part by honoring the tripartite labor relations. Mr. Tekeste also said that a lot of experience has been gained in the past 26 years.

Discussion papers were presented focusing regional peace for sustainable development, labor opportunities and social justice, national development programs, investment on human resources development, influence of globalization and technology on labor, opportunities and challenges in Eritrea as well as the prospect of peace and cooperation between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Dr. Woldai Fitur, Head of Investment Center, Mr. Woldyesus Elisa, General Director of Labor at the Ministry of Labor and Social welfare, and Ms. Waffa Abdelkader from the International Labor Organization also gave briefing on international labor and its future, measures that should be taken to develop human resource in developing countries, contribution of skilled labor as well as challenges of countries in developing their human resource.