Namibia: Man Guilty of Walvis Bay Beach Murder

A man who claimed his girlfriend was accidentally killed in a shooting incident at a Walvis Bay beach near the end of 2014 was pronounced guilty on charges of murder and theft of a firearm in the Windhoek High Court on Friday.

Delivering his verdict in the trial of Jomo Petrus (34), judge Alfred Siboleka rejected Petrus' account of the shooting that claimed the life of his girlfriend, Loise Alupe (24), on 10 November 2014 as "a lie, an afterthought", and false beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge found that Petrus had a direct intention to kill Alupe when he shot her twice in the head, and that his version that she was accidentally shot with a firearm with which he had wanted to commit suicide was false.

With the delivery of the judgement, a period of nearly four years during which Petrus had been free on bail, has come to an end. Judge Siboleka cancelled his bail, and ordered that he should be kept in custody until a scheduled pre-sentence hearing on 12 June.

Petrus denied guilt on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, and a count of theft of a firearm when his trial began in March last year.

During the trial, he claimed he was suicidal on 10 November 2014. He said he planned to end his own life, and this prompted him to take a pistol from the room of a relative with whom he was staying at Walvis Bay - but when he wanted to shoot himself in his own room, the gun was not working.

Petrus also told the court that he then went to Alupe's house, because he wanted to talk to her about the mood he was in. From her house, they went to a beach at the harbour town, and it was there that he first tried to kill himself by cutting his wrists with pieces of broken glass, and then took the gun from a bag in which he had carried it to the beach, he said.

According to Petrus, Alupe tried to stop him and grabbed the gun, and during a struggle over the pistol, a shot went off and she was struck.

Judge Siboleka rejected his version of events as an afterthought, though, saying "it is so full of inconsistencies that one would easily see from the onset that it is a lie".

He noted that according to a medical doctor who carried out an autopsy on Alupe, she had been shot twice in the head. The one entrance wound was in the middle of her forehead, while another entrance wound was on the left side of her head.

The gunshot wounds do not tally with Petrus' description of how the supposed tussle between himself and Alupe for possession of the pistol took place, judge Siboleka commented. He added that in his view, the gunshot injuries could not be the result of an accidental discharge of the pistol that Petrus took to the beach.

"They appear to be direct shots from a person possessing the gun, in this case the accused himself," the judge said.

He also noted that according to the testimony before him, all was not well with the relationship between Petrus and Alupe, and that he at some stage suspected her of being unfaithful to him.

Petrus spent seven months in police custody following his arrest, and was then granted bail in an amount of N$4 000 in June 2015.

Legal aid defence lawyer Mpokiseng Dube is representing Petrus during his trial. State advocate Salomon Kanyemba is prosecuting.