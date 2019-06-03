Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Military Bases

Al-Shabaab has attacked several Somali military bases in Somalia amid ongoing operations against the militants in the country.

The armed fighters raided Qansahdhere and Berdale towns in Bay region and engaged in a heavy gunfight with the Somali troops.

There was no immediate report of casualty on both sides as neither side commented on the attack which comes amid tightened security in government-controlled areas.

Somali and AU troops launched offensives targeting Al-Shabab-held towns in southern Somalia as part of a plan to regain control of the remaining areas.