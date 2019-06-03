1 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Leaves Mogadishu for Qatar

The Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan Ali Kheyre has on Saturday left the country's capital for Qatar, his office has confirmed.

During his stay, the PM will meet senior Qatari official during his visit in Doha aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two Arab league member states.

Mogadishu and Doha developed close diplomatic cooperation since Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, and Egypt announced blockade on Qatar a year ago.

Qatar financed ambitious development projects in Somalia, including the upgrading Mogadishu-Jowhar and Mogadishu-Afgoye which was launched in February.

