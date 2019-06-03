1 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UN Condemns Murder of Security Staff in Central Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United Nations mission in Somalia on Saturday condemned the murder of one of its security staff in the central town of Galkayo on Friday evening.

Mohamed Abdi Khayre, a UN local security assistant, was killed as he was leaving a mosque in the city of Galkayo, said Raisedon Zenenga, officer-in-charge of UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and the deputy special representative of the UN secretary-general in Somalia.

"We mourn the passing of Khayre, who served with distinction in the UN Department of Safety and Security during his tenure with the organization," Zenenga said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

No individual or group has thus far claimed responsibility for the killing of Khayre, who was rushed to a local hospital but later died of his wounds.

"We urge the authorities to spare no effort in tracking down the gunmen responsible for this heinous murder of a courageous colleague who put himself in harm's way to protect UN personnel based in the city of Galkayo," Zenenga said.

"The entire UN family in Somalia extends their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Khayre," he added.

Somalia

Govt Bans Fishing Close to Somalia Border

Kenya has banned fishing activities off the Coast near the Somalia border over security concerns. Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.