Somalia: UN Condemns Murder of Security Staff in Central Somalia

The United Nations mission in Somalia on Saturday condemned the murder of one of its security staff in the central town of Galkayo on Friday evening.

Mohamed Abdi Khayre, a UN local security assistant, was killed as he was leaving a mosque in the city of Galkayo, said Raisedon Zenenga, officer-in-charge of UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and the deputy special representative of the UN secretary-general in Somalia.

"We mourn the passing of Khayre, who served with distinction in the UN Department of Safety and Security during his tenure with the organization," Zenenga said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

No individual or group has thus far claimed responsibility for the killing of Khayre, who was rushed to a local hospital but later died of his wounds.

"We urge the authorities to spare no effort in tracking down the gunmen responsible for this heinous murder of a courageous colleague who put himself in harm's way to protect UN personnel based in the city of Galkayo," Zenenga said.

"The entire UN family in Somalia extends their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Khayre," he added.