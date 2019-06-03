Sudan: UN Secretary-General Urges Sudan Parties to Resume Talks

New York — Following growing attacks on protestors at the sit-in in Khartoum last week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for utmost restraint in Sudan.

He emphasised the importance of upholding the human rights of all citizens in the country, including the right to freedom of assembly and of expression.

On Friday, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, issued a statement saying that Guterres "calls on the parties to resume and conclude the negotiations over the transfer of power to a civilian-led transitional authority as soon as possible, as required by the African Union".

Noting the Communiqué adopted by the African Union Peace and Security Council during its meeting on 27 May, Guterres welcomed the progress achieved by the parties regarding matters relating to the Transitional Institutions.

"The United Nations is committed to working with the African Union in support of this process and stands ready to support the Sudanese stakeholders in their efforts to build lasting peace," the short statement reads.

Negotiations between the TMC and the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) about the transition to a civilian-led government stalled in end May. After first insisting on a Sovereign Council with a military president, the TMC then rejected the idea of a council with an even number of civilians and military figures.

After organising a very successful general strike last week, the AFC threatens now to resort to more civil disobedience actions if the military junta does not respond to their demands for the transfer of power to civilians.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), the leading force behind the current uprising, has advised the protestors "to abide by the borders of the sit-in, defined on April 6, and to keep away from bullets fired by military outlaws". The people should take care to guard the entrances to the area in order "to prevent intruders".

