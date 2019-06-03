South Africa: Rodrigues' Permanent Stay of Prosecution Dismissed

The Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg has dismissed an application filed by apartheid-era cop Joao "Jan" Rodrigues for a permanent stay of prosecution application.

The judgment was delivered by Presiding Judge Seun Moshidi on Monday.

Rodrigues is accused of being involved in the murder of anti-apartheid activist and teacher Ahmed Timol. He filed his application for permanent stay of prosecution in 2018.

Timol, died in 1971 after falling from the 10 th floor of John Vorster Sqaure, now called the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

An inquest opened at the time found that he had committed suicide. This was after police who had arrested and interrogated him, including Rodrigues claimed that he threw himself out of a window from the 10 th floor of the building

However, the ruling was overturned in 2017 after Timol's family disputed the ruling. The inquest was reopened and Judge Bully Mothle found that Timol had been murdered.

Rodrigues' argument in his application was that he be granted amnesty according to an agreement that was reached at highest level of government in 1994, that politically motivated crimes preceding 1994 would not be prosecuted.

Source: News24