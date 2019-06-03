Sudan: Islamic Cooperation Summit Concludes Sessions

Mecca — The final communique' of the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which concluded its sessions in Mecca on Saturday morning, affirmed the centrality of the Palestinian issue, Al-Quds Al-Sharif and the right of the Palestinian people to an independent state. The statement issued by the summit condemned any decision recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, calling on Member States to take appropriate measures against countries that have transferred their embassies or opened commercial offices in the occupied Jerusalem. The statement also condemned the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The summit began in the early hours of Saturday morning in Mecca amid the participation of leaders and representatives of the OIC member states. Sudan participated in the summit with a delegation headed by the President of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah El Burhan.