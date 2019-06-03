Sudan: Political Consensus March Stresses Support for TMC

Khartoum — The sectors of Sudanese society, represented by "civil administration, women, youth, students and civil society organizations" have affirmed their support for the Transitional Military Council (TMC) through a march of political consensus held on Friday evening in front of the Republican Palace Gardens along Al-Qasr Street following Al-Aftar Al-Ramdani (Ramdan Breakfast), which was organized in the honor of this march. The Sheikh Tariqani Sect, Musa Hussain Abdullah, spoke as arepresentative of the Sufi sects, urged the people of Sudan to unite and agree on the interests of the country over personal interests. He also praised the efforts of the armed and all the regular forces, stressing their support for the Transitional Military Council, adding that we authorize the Transitional Military Council to carry out its functions, form a transitional government and organize transparent, free and fair elections. The representative of women the engineer Fadwi Ali praised the efforts of the armed forces, the rapid support and all the regular forces for the role they play in maintaining the security and stability of the country, adding that we authorize the Transitional Military Council to appoint an independent prime minister, form a Council of Ministers of competencies and establish a legislative council of all parties and political forces. She appealed to the Transitional Military Council to stand at one distance from everyone. The Sultan of Darfur Ahmed Hussein Ali Dinar praised the role of the armed forces and all the regular forces, stressing the support of the civil administration for the Transitional Military Council. "We declare our full lining up with the Transitional Military Council," he said. The youth representative Wael Abdul-Ellah reiterated the support of the youth for the Transitional Military Council, calling for the need to form a cabinet of all parties, a legislative council, and to involve all political forces and parties without exception in the interim authority institutions, adding that "we do not want it a civilian authority through negotiations we need it an elected civilian authority ".