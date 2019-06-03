Nigeria: IPOB Lauds Members Over Sit-At-Home

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, lauded the members of the group who rallied in the Diaspora to support the sit-at-home order last week.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said: "We salute the indefatigable spirit of IPOB members in the Diaspora that rallied in over 100 countries across Europe, Asia, America, Australia, South America and Nigeria and other African countries, who without fear or favour, remained indoors to honour our fallen heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives for Biafrans to be alive today.

"From the rising of the sun in the East to its setting in the West, all over the world, Biafra resonated like never before.

"We commend the Ogoni, Ijaw, Uhrobo, Annang, Igbo, Idoma, Igede, Igala, Igbanke/Igboakiri and others who afforded to observe and remember those that sacrificed their youthful lives for us to be alive.

"From Ogoja in the East to the border town of Igbanke in the West; from Oturkpo in the North to the Island of Bonny in the South, Biafrans observed in their own unique way, a day of solemnity, reverence and respect for our departed heroes and heroines.

"We are even more grateful to the people of Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Imo and Enugu States for standing firm to honour our heroes and we remind those saboteurs and traitors among us, who wish to sabotage every effort IPOB is making to liberate Biafran people, that they must remain silent because IPOB has proven to all and sundry that they are in charge of this land called Biafra."

"All Biafran States and its provinces firmly declared on 30th May, in the open that Biafran land belongs to Biafrans and shall remain so as long as this planet earth continued to exists.

"We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, therefore, considers it imperative to congratulate all Biafrans and lovers of freedom all over Biafraland and various parts of Nigeria who contributed in one way or the other towards the successful outcome of our heroes remembrance day by sitting indoors at their respective homes as directed by the of IPOB high command.

"We salute the uncommon courage, determination and resoluteness of all Biafrans that defied the military and Police threats including intimidation and harassment from the powers that be and cabal in Aso Rock and South East governors to sit-at-home across the length and breadth of Biafraland."

According to IPOB, "Pictures and video evidence abound to lend incontrovertible credence to the fact that Biafraland obeyed IPOB Sit-at-home directive, on May 30, 2019."

"We must commend our people for disobeying those in government houses in the South East including those unscrupulous individuals who asked them not to Sit-st-home, and we expect them to cover their faces in shame now the directive witnessed total compliance.

"They threatened fire and brimstone yet the people ignored them and obeyed IPOB order. We expect them to sponsor fake publications seeking to downplay the effectiveness of our sit-at-home directive but that is of no consequence to us, because no matter what they do, the material evidence detailing full compliance on social media and other platforms will forever indict them.

"If one thing became clearer as a result of the 2019 sit-at-home, it is the fact that people listen to IPOB high command, not those Abuja contractors and politicians especially those faceless organizations and groups who were sponsored by Aso Rock cabal to politicize the sit at home directive, issued by IPOB with the antics of beautifying the event with their kangaroo procession and lectures today. Biafrans move on, Biafra referendum is coming in no distant time."