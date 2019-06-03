Zimbabwe: Chinese Treat for Children At Longcheng Plaza

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe yesterday donated goods worth more than US$20 000 to several children's homes in Harare during their annual children's party to commemorate Children's Day at Longcheng Plaza.

The goods, which comprised flour, rice mealie meal, cooking oil, rice, biscuits, milk, blankets and toys were bought by the embassy and the Chinese community in Zimbabwe.

They were donated to Albino Charity Organisation, Dzikwa Trust, Rainbow Project, Chinyaradzo Children's Home among others.

The event was attended by over 300 children from various children's homes.

Speaking during the commemoration, wife of Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Wang Wei said she was grateful to the Zimbabwe Chinese Business Association (ZCBA) which came up with the idea of a children's party as part of efforts to deepen Zimbabwe-China relations. She called for more support for children in Zimbabwe saying they were the future leaders.

"Children are considered as the building blocks of a strong nation. The celebration of this day reminds us to renew our commitment towards children's welfare including their health care, education among others. To show our commitment to Zimbabwean children, the Chinese government has been building schools, clinics and hospitals to mention only a few. And today to further strengthen our friendship the Chinese Embassy is donating goods to the children.

"This annual event has given an opportunity for Chinese compatriots in Zimbabwe to actively take part in charity, giving back to local communities, especially giving the vulnerable children an extra portion of love and care, followed by donations.

"The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe will continue to support and promote exchanges and cooperation between China and Zimbabwe in various fields. Let us make joint efforts to promote greater development of China-Zimbabwe relations and also reach out to vulnerable children closer to us," she said.

Speaking during the same occasion Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza said it was everyone's responsibility to protect children as they were the future leaders.

In a speech read on her behalf by social welfare officer for Harare Province Ms Susan Ngoni, Dr Nzenza encouraged the children to concentrate on their studies and desist from drug and alcohol abuse.

She expressed gratitude to the Chinese Embassy and community for organising the event which brought together children from different homes.

"It is crucial that we as duty bearers understand the right time for children to discover the world around them. Each and every duty bearer has a responsibility to protect children whether they are theirs or not. Children have the right to be looked after by biological parents, the extended family and the community.

"Children should take their school work seriously and look after their bodies and not abuse them through the use of drugs and alcohol.

"My ministry is thankful to the Chinese government who have organised this event where we are sharing with children who are vulnerable," she said.

China has been holding the children's party to celebrate Children's Day since 2015 and this year's theme was "China and Zimbabwe hand in hand".

Angel of Hope Foundation chairperson Mrs Chipo Mtasa also attended the event.