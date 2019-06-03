1 June 2019

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Morocco: Moroccan Authorities Deport Sahrawi Human Rights Activist

El-Aaiun — The Moroccan authorities have forcibly deported head of the Association for the Protection of Sahrawi Prisoners in the Moroccan Prisons, Abderahman Zayu, from his workplace in El-Aaiun, the occupied capital of Western Sahara, towards Qal'at al-Saragna, north of Marrakech.

According to a statement by the Association, this displacement comes in retaliation for his political and human rights activism, and as a desperate attempt to influence the activities of the Association that deals with the issues of the Sahrawi civilian prisoners in the Moroccan prisons.

Several human rights activists have issued statements confirming their condemnation and rejection of the forced displacement of Saharawi activists. In the same context, it calls for the need for international intervention to protect human rights in the occupied territories of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Morocco

Read the original article on SPS.

