Nigeria: End of Ramadan 2019 - Sultan Asks Nigerian Muslims to Look Out for New Moon

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has released the statement below, detailing modalities for the sighting of the new moon to signal the end of the 2019 Ramadan fast.

The statement by the NSCIA Deputy Secretary-General, Salisu Shehu, a professor, also detailed the contact telephone and email addresses of 30 top Muslim clerics across the country that should be contacted by anyone who sights the new crescent.

"Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1440 AH immediately after sunset on Monday, June 3, 2019 equivalent to Ramadan 29, 1440 AH. If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Tuesday, June 4, 2019 as the first day of Shawwal and the day of 'idul fitr," the statement said.

"If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 automatically becomes the first day of Shawwal, 1440 AH and the day of 'idul fitr.

"Muslims all over the country are hereby enjoined to be on the lookout for the directive of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the termination of this year's Ramadan fast.

END OF RAMADAN 1440AH (2019G) FAST AND 'IDUL-FITR CELEBRATIONS

۞يَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْأَهِلَّةِۖ قُلْ هِيَ مَوَاقِيتُ لِلنَّاسِ وَالْحَجَّ

"They ask you, [O Muhammad], about the new moons. Say, "They are measurements of time for the people and for Hajj."(Al-Baqarah 2: 189)

هُوَ الَّذِي جَعَلَ الشَّمْسَ ضِيَاءً وَالْقَمَرَ نُورًا وَقَدَّرَهُ مَنَازِلَ لِتَعْلَمُوا عَدَدَ السِّنِينَ وَالْحِسَابَۚ

"It is He who made the sun a shining light and the moon a derived light and determined for it phases - that you may know the number of years and account [of time]." (Yunus 10:5)

وَمِنْ آيَاتِهِ اللَّيْلُ وَالنَّهَارُ وَالشَّمْسُ وَالْقَمَرُۚ لَا تَسْجُدُوا لِلشَّمْسِ وَلَا لِلْقَمَرِ وَاسْجُدُوا لِلَّهِ الَّذِي خَلَقَهُنَّ إِن كُنتُمْ إِيَّاهُ تَعْبُدُونَ

"And of His signs are the night and day and the sun and moon. Do not prostrate to the sun or to the moon, but prostate to Allah, who created them, if it should be Him that you worship." (Fusilat 41:37)

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and all over the world on this year's Ramadan Fast. The Council prays that the Almighty Allah accept it from us as an act of Ibadah. Amin.

Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1440 AH immediately after sunset on Monday, June 3, 2019 equivalent to Ramadan 29, 1440 AH. If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Tuesday, June 4, 2019 as the first day of Shawwal and the day of 'idul fitr.

If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 automatically becomes the first day of Shawwal, 1440 AH and the day of 'idul fitr.

Muslims all over the country are hereby enjoined to be on the lookout for the directive of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the termination of this year's Ramadan fast.

In addition to established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the National Moon Sighting Committee who can be contacted for information and clarification are: