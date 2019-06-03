South Africa: Parliament Responds to DA's Request for Removal Proceedings Against Public Protector

press release

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thandi Modise, has responded to the Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance, Mr John Steenhuisen, that his request for Parliament to initiate removal proceedings against the Public Protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, is receiving attention.

In terms of the Rules of Parliament, the Speaker is obligated to refer such a request to an appropriate structure of Parliament for its consideration. The Speaker said an advice was being sought on the appropriate way of dealing with the DA's request given the fact that certain structures of the 6th Parliament are not yet established.

Previously, the committee on justice and correctional services considered a similar request but resolved in February to recommend to the National Assembly not to support the request to expedite proceeding to remove the Public Protector from office, saying such removal proceedings were premature.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa