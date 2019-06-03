Sierra Leone: Commission of Inquiry

Tamba Yonga, Road Asset Manager at the Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) has on Monday 27th may, 2019, testified before Justice Williams A. Atuguba, presiding at Commission of Inquiry Room 3 that, former President Ernest Bai Koroma personally terminated contract awarded to BEEGEC/TP Construction Company for the Maintenance and Upgrading of Selected Roads, in favour of China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG).

While responding to questions put to him by the lead State Counsel, Mewa P.A. Williams, Yanga insisted that he was fully aware of the contract awarded to the BEEGEC/TP Construction Company and that he was made the Managing Director to the said project by the former Director General of SLRA, Abdulai Aziz Kamara. He added that the project had far gone into the mobilization stage when he received a verbal instruction from Kamara to terminate the whole contract.

He stated that he refused to adhere to the instruction on the grounds that his professional ethics was against such, and that posterity could have judged him for terminating a contract at its mobilization stage.

He told the commission that as a result, he was summoned to a meeting at the Road Maintenance Fund Administration, together with the Country Director of the BEEGEC/TP, Sean K. Chendeka, and a host of others in respect of the same termination issue, but that the meeting did not end on good footing.

He further stated that another meeting was called at State House where all the parties involved were present when the former president openly terminated the contract and ordered everyone to be dismissed.

"Because of my stance in that case, I was transferred to Kenema as district engineer which I considered as demotion because my previous position was Chief Engineer for the whole country," he said.

He also told the commission that he was denied a study leave to Indonesia for his PhD because of the same issue.